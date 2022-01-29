Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

