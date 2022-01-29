Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 502,648 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Lowe’s Companies worth $418,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

