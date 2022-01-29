LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

