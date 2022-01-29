LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.
NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
