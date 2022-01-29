Luzich Partners LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$10,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,905,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,804,528.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$583,348.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$644,828.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00.

Shares of ARG stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

