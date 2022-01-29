M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $789.33

Shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.33 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 774.80 ($10.45). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($11.20), with a volume of 3,454 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £453.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 828.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 789.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($30,305.23).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

