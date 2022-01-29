M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.12

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.12 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.57). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.63), with a volume of 12,499 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market capitalization of £24.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

