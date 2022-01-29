Macatawa Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

