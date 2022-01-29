Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,215. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

