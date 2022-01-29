Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 12,324 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.80% of Mimecast worth $118,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

