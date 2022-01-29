Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 14,291 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.56% of Merit Medical Systems worth $103,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

