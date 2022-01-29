Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Baidu worth $110,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

