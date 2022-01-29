Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 17,180 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $97,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

