Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 19,077 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.43% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $93,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.