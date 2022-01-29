Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,010 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.58% of Spectrum Brands worth $105,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.