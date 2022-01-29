Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 37,041 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $108,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

