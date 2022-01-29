Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.80% of Boise Cascade worth $101,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

