Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.18% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $104,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.