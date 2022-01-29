Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Verisk Analytics worth $127,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

