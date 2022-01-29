Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,674,444 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Chewy worth $115,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

