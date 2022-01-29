Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 18,048 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Allstate worth $99,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

