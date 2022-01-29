Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 382,213 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Clorox worth $110,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

CLX opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.