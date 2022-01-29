Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $117,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

CNQ opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.