Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $101,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $373.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $285.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

