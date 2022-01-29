Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.10% of CareDx worth $103,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.51 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

