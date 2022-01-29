Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.14% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $121,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.