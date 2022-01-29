Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 8.77% of RPT Realty worth $94,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 28.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 193,306 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

