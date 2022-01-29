Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.52% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $108,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

