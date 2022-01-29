Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $104.30 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.04% of NCR worth $104,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,554,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 45.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in NCR by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

