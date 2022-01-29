Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $107.68 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.33% of Tetra Tech worth $107,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

