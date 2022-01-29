Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $108.69 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $108,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

