Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $110.18 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $110,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

