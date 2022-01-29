Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $115.34 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 221,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Darden Restaurants worth $115,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

