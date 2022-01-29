Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $117.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 6.82% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $117,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

