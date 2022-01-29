Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $121.72 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $121,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.