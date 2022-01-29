Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $96.41 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.62% of CNX Resources worth $96,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.