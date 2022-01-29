Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $98.53 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.66% of NeoGenomics worth $98,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.