Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of D.R. Horton worth $110,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

