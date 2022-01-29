Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $97,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $12,492,000.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

