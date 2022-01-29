Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Tractor Supply worth $109,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.67. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.