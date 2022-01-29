Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,458,633 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $94,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 50.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 79.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 60.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 165,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

