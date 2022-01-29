Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Nexstar Media Group worth $123,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.40 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

