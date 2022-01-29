Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,246 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.88% of nVent Electric worth $102,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

