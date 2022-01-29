Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 7.03% of MYR Group worth $117,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MYR Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

