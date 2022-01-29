Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

