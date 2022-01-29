Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Deckers Outdoor worth $98,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $285.81 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

