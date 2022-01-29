Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 102,451 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,451 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $115,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

