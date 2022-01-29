Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130,152 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.41% of ShockWave Medical worth $102,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 69,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after buying an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

