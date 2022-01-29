Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

