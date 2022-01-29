Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,901 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.43% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $112,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

