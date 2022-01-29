Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 59,484 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $99,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 143.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

